Even If Traded At The Deadline, The Canucks Need To Find A Way To Bring Back Teddy Blueger Next Season

With the Vancouver Canucks currently sitting in 32nd place, the focus around the organization has shifted to the future. Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin have made it clear that they are taking calls on all players ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, as the Canucks enter their rebuild. If the plan works, this club will look significantly different next season as core players could be moved out either before the trade deadline or during the off-season.
One player who has been mentioned in trade rumours is center Teddy Blueger. The Olympian has spent the last three seasons with Vancouver but is a pending unrestricted free agent. While it is best for the organization that they move Blueger before the deadline, it is also important that they try to bring back the 31-year-old on July 1.
Blueger is the type of player that teams can build a culture around. He is open and honest with the media and is constantly one of the hardest working guys both in practice and during games. Blueger also wants to be a part of the organization, which he told Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre recently.
"My wife and I have talked about it, so we’re at peace with whatever happens," Blueger told MacIntyre in his latest piece. "We’d love to stay. We love the city. But if something happens, hopefully you’re going to a playoff team that has a chance to go on a run. But there’s no point stressing about it."
While Blueger has dealt with injuries this season, he has stepped up when in the lineup. He has eight points in 10 games and has thrown 24 hits. As mentioned, Blueger has also shown off his leadership skills off the ice as he has held the team accountable during his media scrums.
While players returning after they are traded at the deadline is not common, it has been done in the past. A famous example is Antoine Vermette, who signed with the Arizona Coyotes back in 2015 after being dealt by the organization to the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2014 deadline. If the Canucks want to surround their young players with experienced leaders who can set a positive culture, then bringing back Blueger, even if he is traded, is something Vancouver should consider this offseason.
