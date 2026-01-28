Logo
Press Box Packed With Scouts As Canucks Take On The Sharks

Adam Kierszenblat
5h
Over 15 scouts are at Rogers Arena on Tuesday night to watch the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks

The press box at Rogers Arena on Tuesday will be full as plenty of scouts have made the trip to watch the Vancouver Canucks take on the San Jose Sharks. With Vancouver having already announced a rebuild, teams from across the league have sent representatives to watch and evaluate Canucks players. Vancouver currently sits 32nd in the NHL and is projected to finish last in the league this season. 

While there are usually a healthy number of scouts in the building, Tuesday will feature 17 in total. Teams with more than one representative at the game include the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Anaheim Ducks. Below is a look at which teams will have at least one scout at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Anaheim Ducks (x2)
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • Dallas Stars
  • Detroit Red Wings
  • Florida Panthers
  • Los Angeles Kings
  • New York Islanders
  • New York Rangers
  • Ottawa Senators
  • Philadelphia Flyers
  • St. Louis Blues
  • Toronto Maple Leafs (x2)
  • Utah Mammoth
  • Vegas Golden Knights
  • Winnipeg Jets

The Canucks continue their eight-game homestand on Tuesday against the Sharks. So far, Vancouver is 1-4 through their first five games at home. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT. 

Jan 21, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Evander Kane (91) and defenseman Tyler Myers (57) during a stop in play against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn ImagesJan 21, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) and forward Evander Kane (91) and defenseman Tyler Myers (57) during a stop in play against the Washington Capitals in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

