'I Think Every Single Year With The Team Who Is In Last Place, Changes Happen': Canucks Kane Speaks On Recent Trade Rumours

With the NHL's roster freeze a week away, trade talk appears to be ramping up around the league. For the Vancouver Canucks, the player who is involved in most reports is forward Evander Kane. The 34-year-old has 24 points in 51 games and is an unrestricted free agent on July 1.
Kane's name has been mentioned in trade rumours for the past few weeks. On January 16, a report came out linking him to the LA Kings, while on Friday, NHL Network's Kevin Weekes mentioned the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars as potential destinations. On Tuesday, Kane met with the assembled media and was asked about his name coming up in trade rumours.
"I think there's a lot of names that are out there," said Kane. "And all of a sudden, just because a member of the Vancouver media decides to tweet it out, I got a big scrum today. So, yeah, it's part of the process. It's part of the way business is on the NHL level. And just looking forward to tonight's game."
The post that Kane is referring to came from CHEK TV's Rick Dhaliwal. The post reads, "Evander Kane's agent Dan Milstein has been given permission to help facilitate a trade for his client." After it was mentioned in the scrum about Milstein getting permission to talk with other teams, Kane was asked if he thought trade talks would be happening this early based on the team being in 32nd place.
"I don't think anybody anticipated from top to bottom, the season going the way it's gone. So, you know, when that does happen, I think every single year with the team who is in last place, changes happen.... Yeah, I think everybody's disappointed with how the season has gone. Nobody wanted to be in last place. I don't think anybody has that anticipation or that desire to start off a year so, but it is what it is, and you have to be ready to show up to work the next day and be a professional. And I think that's what everybody in the room has done so far, and we'll let the chips fall where they may."
As for a potential trade, the most likely outcome is that Kane is moved to a team heading to the playoffs. He has played in each of the last two Stanley Cup Finals and has plenty of experience both in the regular season and post-season. For Kane, he is also focused on winning a Cup before his time in the league comes to a close.
"I don't know if there's a person in this room that doesn't have a hunger to play playoff hockey. I think that's, you know, when you train all summer and come into training camp, that's what you're training to do. So obviously, that's a desire for anybody, and no different with me."
Overall, moving Kane is not an easy task. He carries a cap hit of $5.125 million and has a 16-team approved trade list. Based on Kane's performance and contract, it is likely the Canucks will need to retain some money if the organization wants to trade him before the deadline and pick up additional pieces that will help the rebuild.
