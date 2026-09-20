Standouts From The Canucks' 4-2 2026 Pre-Season Loss To The Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks fell 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.
The Vancouver Canucks kicked off their 2026 pre-season schedule with a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Both rosters featured plenty of youth, while Manny Malhotra had the opportunity to be behind the bench for the first time as Vancouver's head coach. Here are some Canucks standouts from the game.
Braeden Cootes
Just like he did throughout his junior career, Braeden Cootes found the back of the net in Seattle. The 2025 first-round pick not only scored but also recorded a primary assist on Arshdeep Bains' goal. Cootes finished second in ice time among forwards with 18:56 and recorded two shots on goal.
Cootes was arguably the Canucks' most noticeable forward in this game. It took some time for the 19-year-old to get going, but once he did, he was able to show off some strong two-way play. If Cootes can have another strong performance as he did on Saturday, it could help him land a spot on the opening-night roster.
Matt Stienburg
One of the more experienced players who stood out in this game was forward Matt Stienburg. The 25-year-old led the team with five shots while also recording a hit. Stienburg also drew a tripping call in the first period, which helped send Vancouver to one of its four power plays on the night.
Steinburg is a hard-working player who is projected to play a big role this year for the Abbotsford Canucks. He is coming off multiple serious injuries, but he wasn't afraid to get in on the forecheck and crash the net hard. A player who also had a decent training camp, Steinburg could be a call-up candidate later this season.
Brendan Batchelor And Randip Janda
While the players on the ice may not have looked in mid-season form, Brendan Batchelor and Randip Janda were. The Canucks' broadcast team brought energy to the call and delivered some clever back-and-forth banter. With the video stream mirroring what was on the jumbotron, Batchelor and Janda painted a clear picture of the on-ice play, while those watching at home only saw graphics after goals were scored.
As for this season, Batchelor and Janda will have a new home for calling games. With Sportsnet 650 disappearing from the airwaves, the dynamic duo can be heard on KiSS Radio. Fans can hear Batchelor and Janda next on September 22 when Vancouver battles the Calgary Flames.
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