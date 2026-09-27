Standouts From The Canucks’ 4–3 2026 Pre-Season Win Against The Kraken

The best collective effort by a line in last night’s game was that of Drew O’Connor, Max Sasson, and Linus Karlsson. The trio kicked the game off with urgency, playing with a level of speed that factored well into allowing them to gain possession. This line was noticeable right from the start, even when the Canucks looked a little less put-together earlier on. While they didn’t combine for a goal, O’Connor, Sasson, and Karlsson had the highest CF% of all Canucks lines with 66.67%. They also contributed a team-high seven scoring-chances for while only allowing two against.