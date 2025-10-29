The Stats Behind Game #11: Rangers 2, Canucks 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 2-0 loss to the New York Rangers.

Just like on the scoreboard, the Canucks lost the analytics battle against the Rangers. New York won the even-strength scoring chances battle 28-21 while creating 14 even-strength high-danger scoring chances compared to Vancouver's seven. Overall, the Canucks struggled to get going until the third period, when 12 of their even-strength scoring chances were created.

As for the heatmap, Vancouver elected to take shots from distance rather than crash the net. This was the opposite of the Rangers' game plan, as they created 12 high-danger shots during the game. Ultimately, Demko was once again the story of this game, as without his strong performance, this game would not have been close.

To wrap things up, one player who had a strong night was Drew O'Connor. During his 13:04 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks had a 6-5 shots advantage, with O'Connor recording an even-strength xGF% of 56.29. O'Connor also created an individual high-danger chance and recorded one of Vancouver's two shorthanded shots.

The Canucks will once again hit the road, starting with a Thursday night matchup with the St. Louis Blues. Vancouver and St. Louis have already played once this season, with the Blues defeating the Canucks 5-2. Game time is scheduled for 5:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

