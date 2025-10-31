The Stats Behind Game #12: Canucks 4, Blues 3 (SO)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 4–3 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues.

The even-strength scoring-chance battle was an uphill climb for the Canucks, who only registered 19 to St. Louis’ 24 by the end of overtime. Vancouver started their game with a minimal five scoring chances, adding six to their total by the end of the second period and seven by the end of the third. On the other hand, they allowed 11 scoring chances against during the third period, six of which were high-danger chances.

Vancouver opted to approach things closer this game, keeping most of their scoring chances within the deeper-end of the O-zone compared to their previous games. They did, however, register some chances from the blueline, albeit less than the amount they put on net from in-tight on Jordan Binnington.

Unsurprisingly, Kiefer Sherwood cracked the top-five in even-strength xGF% against the Blues, which is expected given that he scored Vancouver’s only regulation goals. The only player to finish with a higher xGF% than him was Pierre-Olivier Joseph, who registered 68.12 in 14:40 even-strength minutes. Coming in third behind Joseph and Sherwood was center Elias Pettersson, who put up 59.96 in 17:27 even-strength TOI.

The Canucks will continue their road trip on Saturday when they take on the Minnesota Wild. Minnesota is coming off 4–1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, with this being their fifth-straight loss dating back to October 22. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT and will be available on Sportsnet.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Kiefer Sherwood Leads Canucks Past Yet Another Injury In 4-3 Shootout Win Against St. Louis

Canucks Lose Yet Another Forward As Brock Boeser Leaves Game Against The Blues

Does Steven Stamkos Make Sense As A Trade Target For The Vancouver Canucks?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.