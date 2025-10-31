Canucks Lose Yet Another Forward As Brock Boeser Leaves Game Against The Blues

The injury bug has struck the Vancouver Canucks once again. During their game against the St. Louis Blues, Brock Boeser departed just 33 seconds in and will not return. Boeser's injury occurred when he took a slapshot to the midsection from defenceman Elias Pettersson.

Vancouver's injury situation is one of the worst in the entire NHL. Players missing from Thursday's game due to injury include Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Victor Mancini. The Canucks are also missing Guillaume Brisebois and Jett Woo, who were both injured prior to the start of the season.

Vancouver is currently on a three-game road trip. As per a report from Patrick Johnston of The Province, there is a chance that Hughes will join the team before the road trip is over. Through 11 games, the Canucks have a 5-6-0 record and are 3-3-0 away from Rogers Arena.

