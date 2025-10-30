Does Steven Stamkos Make Sense As A Trade Target For The Vancouver Canucks?

The rumour mill continues to churn with the Vancouver Canucks as the organization looks to improve their forward depth. While many names have been mentioned, the latest player added to the list is Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos. Vancouver and Stamkos have been linked in the past, with the organization even being fined back in 2016 when then GM Jim Benning stated that the Canucks were interested in bringing the former number one overall pick as an unrestricted free agent.

According to Rick Dhaliwal of Donnie & Dhali, Vancouver may have checked in on Stamkos to see if he is available via trade. During his report, Dhaliwal mentioned that he is still trying to verify the rumour, as the organization has checked in on multiple players so far this season. Stamkos is currently in the second year of a four-year contract which carries an AAV of $8 million.

The question now is, would Stamkos make sense as a Canucks trade target? Based on Vancouver's current needs and his recent performance, the short answer is that it doesn't appear to be a fit. Trading for Stamkos also indicates that a team is ready to contend, which is not where the Canucks are currently.

Before diving into why a trade doesn't make sense, it is important to mention how impressive a career Stamkos has had. He has won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy multiple times, has his name on the Stanley Cup twice, ranks 22nd all-time in goals with 583 and is most likely headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame. With a career like this, it is easy to see why Vancouver would be interested in Stamkos even if he doesn't 100% fit in with the way the Canucks current roster has been built.

One of the big issues with acquiring Stamkos is that he is now seen as a winger rather than a center. As has been well-documented, Vancouver is trying to improve its center depth, especially with the uncertainty surrounding Filip Chytil. Yes, Stamkos did play over 400 minutes at center last season, but this year, he has yet to see any significant time down the middle through the Predators' first 11 games.

Age is also a factor to consider when it comes to acquiring Stamkos. His speed has seen a significant dip this season, according to NHL EDGE, as he has yet to record a burst over 22 MPH. With Stamkos set to turn 36 in a few months, it is safe to assume that his speed will continue to dip, rather than increase, during the duration of his contract.

Looking at his overall play, Stamkos is off to a very slow start this season. He has two points in 11 games and has a plus/minus rating of -5. That being said, Stamkos has won 30 of his 55 faceoffs this season, which would help the Canucks, who currently have a 43.9% win rate this year.

Lastly, trade cost will be a conversation with not just Stamkos, but any player Vancouver has their eyes on. Based on trade prices in the past for established NHLers, the Canucks could be forced to move not just picks, but also prospects. Ultimately, moving young assets for an older player is very risky and one that could backfire for Vancouver if Stamkos can't find his form.

In the end, Stamkos does not make sense as a trade target for the Canucks. While he does have scoring capabilities, his downward trend since joining the Predators and potential acquisition cost would make a potential deal extremely risky. Overall, it would be a smart move for Vancouver to look elsewhere in order to improve their forward depth.

