The Stats Behind Game #13: Wild 5, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild

Overall, Saturday's game was close from an analytics perspective. The Wild posted a 23-22 even-strength scoring chances advantage, while the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle was tied at nine. That being said, Minnesota posted an xGF% of 55.42% at even strength while also outscoring Vancouver 5-2.

When analyzing the heatmap, a clear issue is visible. As has been the case many times this season, the Canucks have struggled to tie up players in front of their own goaltender. Moving forward, Vancouver needs to do a better job of staying with their checks, as the Wild were able to execute multiple back-door plays on Saturday.

To wrap up this game, the Canucks' top forward line was the trio of Drew O'Connor, Aatu Räty, and Mackenzie MacEachern. This line scored both of Vancouver's goals while outshooting the opposition 5-1 in 6:58 of ice time. The trio also posted an xGF% of 62.82 while holding a 2-0 high-danger scoring chances advantage on the night.

The Canucks wrap up their three-game road trip with a stop in Nashville to take on the Nashville Predators on Monday. Vancouver's last match against the Predators was only a little over a week ago, during which they lost 2–1. Puck drop for Monday's game is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.

