The Stats Behind Game #25: Sharks 3, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3–2 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

The bulk of the Canucks’ issues from this game stemmed from their power play, which went 0/9 throughout 60 minutes. With 11 minutes spent on the man-advantage, Vancouver logged a total of 12 scoring chances-for — averaging out to 1.3 per power play. On even strength, however, they produced 21 scoring chances.

On the power play, the majority of Vancouver’s chances were produced from in front of the net. However, they didn’t put up nearly as much as they likely would have preferred, as the colouring of this area on the heat map is pretty faint. This is a pretty surprising result given that the power play didn’t look too bad and that Vancouver had previously been riding an eight-game power play goal streak.

Since a good chunk of the game was spent on special teams, not all of the Canucks got an even amount of playing time. Lukas Reichel, who was inserted back into the lineup for the first time since November 17, ended up playing less than five minutes throughout the whole game. The line that got the most 5-on-5 time on ice this game was the unit of Conor Garland, David Kämpf, and Brock Boeser, who played a little less than 10 minutes together and posted a corsi-for of 50%. The newly-united line of Drew O’Connor, Max Sasson, and Kiefer Sherwood had the highest corsi-for with 62.50%.

Vancouver is back in action tomorrow, playing their last game in California during this road trip against the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are coming off a 5–4 shootout loss to the Anaheim Ducks during which Darcy Kuemper started for Los Angeles. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

