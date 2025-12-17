The Stats Behind Game #33: Canucks 3, Rangers 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers

While the Canucks did skate away with the win, the Rangers were the better team from an analytics perspective. New York won the even-strength scoring chances battle by a count of 19-12 while also finishing with an xGF% of 50.58 at even strength. As for Vancouver, they won the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 8-7 and were the only one of the two teams to score during the game.

As for the heatmap, it shows how the Canucks were able to cash in offensively on their opportunities. Vancouver also did a good job of keeping the middle of the ice clean, with the Rangers getting the majority of their shots from distance. Ultimately, the Canucks played well defensively, but need to find a way to generate more chances if they want to have long-term success.

As for standouts, Vancouver's trio of Evander Kane, Drew O'Connor and Kiefer Sherwood put together an impressive performance. During their 7:39 of ice time, the Canucks held a 6-3 shots advantage while finishing with an xGF% of 57.57. Ultimately, they won their matchup, which helped power Vancouver to a victory.

Lastly, it was another impressive night for Filip Hronek. At even strength, he played 17:37, with the Canucks outshooting their opposition 7-4. Hronek has stepped up since the Quinn Hughes trade and is showing that he can be Vancouver's number one defenceman moving forward.

The Canucks will get a few days off before battling the New York Islanders on Friday. Last season, these two teams split the season series, with both clubs picking up a win on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

