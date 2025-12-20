The Stats Behind Game #34: Canucks 4, Islanders 1.

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–1 victory over the New York Islanders.

Vancouver won the overall scoring chances-for battle against the Islanders last night, registering 27 to New York’s 22. The most notable of these numbers, however, is the startling 12 scoring chances that the Canucks put up during the second period. While the Islanders did put up more overall high-danger scoring chances, Thatcher Demko was sharp in shutting the door for the Canucks.

Looking at the heat map, it was the Islanders who generated the most chances in optimal areas such as near the net or in the slot, as the majority of all their opportunities came from these spots. The Canucks’ chances were a little more spread-out in comparison, as they did put some on net from the tops and sides of the faceoff dots. Again, this just demonstrates how impressive Demko’s game was last night.

Coming off a game against the New York Rangers in which he scored his first goal of the season and first as a Canuck, Liam Öhgren made an impact yet again in Vancouver’s match against the Islanders on Friday night. Individually, he had the second-highest CF% overall and at 5-on-5 with 68.42%. As well, he and linemates Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson registered the highest 5-on-5 CF% of lines that played more than two minutes with each other with 70%.

Vancouver resumes their five-game road trip with a game against the Boston Bruins tonight. With Demko starting the past four games dating past the start of this trip, Kevin Lankinen is expected to start for the Canucks. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Demko’s Dominance, Sherwood’s Hat Trick, Lead Canucks To 4–1 Win Against The New York Islanders

Calder Cup Champion Abbotsford Canucks Still Have Not Received Their Rings

Lineup Notes: Myers Hits 1,100 As Canucks Take On The Islanders

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.