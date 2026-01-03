The Stats Behind Game #40: Kraken 4, Canucks 3 (SO)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–3 shootout loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Vancouver did a much better job of piling chances on the Kraken tonight and arguably deserved to win. The Canucks put together a total of 41 scoring chances-for throughout three periods and overtime, dominating Seattle’s 21. In each of the three periods, they registered at least 11 chances. They also put up 20 high-danger chances-for throughout the game compared to the eight from the Kraken.

The heatmap from last night’s game also indicates that Vancouver’s effort was a solid one, with Vancouver generating a decent amount of chances in front of Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord. At the same time, they were able to navigate Seattle away from the middle of the ice, particularly from the top of the slot to the blueline.

Vancouver’s strongest statistical performance tonight came on defence, with Filip Hronek leading the Canucks in even-strength CF% with a surprising 80.95%. He also registered the second-highest xGF% with 90.76%, with only David Kämpf (90.90%) finishing the game with a higher total than him.

The strongest line from this game was the group of Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Linus Karlsson, which put up a total of nine scoring chances in 11:31 minutes played together. While they did register the third-highest CF% on the team (64%), they put up a whopping six high-danger scoring chances-for while on the ice together.

Despite a valiant effort, the Canucks must now turn the page and focus on the second half of their back-to-back at home. They’ll take on the Boston Bruins in Vancouver tonight, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

