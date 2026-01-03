Canucks Sign Linus Karlsson To Two-Year Contract Extension

The Vancouver Canucks have tidied up some loose ends today, signing forward Linus Karlsson to a two-year contract extension ahead of the 2026 off-season. This new deal carries an average of $2.25M per year while keeping Karlsson under contract until 2028. Karlsson's current deal would have made him a Group 6 UFA had he not been re-signed by the off-season.

“Linus has taken a number of big steps since joining our organization,” Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin said of Karlsson in a press release. “He has worked hard on his game, and we have been impressed with his development both on and off the ice. A leader last year for our Calder Cup Championship team in Abbotsford, Linus used that momentum and experience to solidify a position this year in Vancouver. We look forward to helping him continue to grow moving forward.”

Karlsson found a regular role with the Canucks last year, skating in 23 games and putting up three goals and three assists. During the Abbotsford Canucks' Calder Cup run, he set a new record for goals scored by a Swedish player in a single AHL post-season while leading the league in points with 14 goals and 12 assists.

Since joining Vancouver on a full-time basis this season, Karlsson has put up nine goals and seven assists in 36 games. He has scored four goals in his past five games and is currently tied with players like Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk for the third-most goals scored on the Canucks.

Karlsson is not the only 2025 Calder Cup champion to be signed to a new deal after an impressive start to the season, as his teammate and occasional NHL linemate, Max Sasson, also inked a two-year extension back on December 15.

Karlsson and the Canucks will start 2026 off with a 7:30 pm PT match against the Seattle Kraken tonight.

