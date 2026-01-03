Vancouver Canucks At The 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship: January 2

On Friday, the much-anticipated quarterfinals of the 2026 World Juniors took place. The day included some impressive performances and an upset that saw the host nation's dream of Gold end. Here is a look at how the three Vancouver Canucks prospects performed in the quarterfinals.

Sweden 6, Latvia 3

Sweden punched their ticket to the semifinals after an impressive 6-3 victory over Latvia. As for Canucks prospect Wilson Björck, he was a healthy scratch for this game. With the win, Sweden will now face Finland, with the winner advancing to the Gold Medal game.

Czechia 6, Switzerland 2

Basile Sansonnens' World Juniors came to a close as Switzerland fell to Czechia. The 19-year-old defenceman logged 17:15 of ice time while recording a plus/minus of -2. Sansonnens will head back to the NL now that the tournament is over where he plays for Lausanne HC.

Canada 7, Slovakia 1

Braeden Cootes and Canada punched their ticket to the semifinals after a 7-1 win over Slovakia. Cootes did not record a point but did register two shots in 11:03 of ice time. Canada will now play Slovakia, with the winner bound for the Gold Medal game.

January 4 Schedule:

Sweden vs Finland: 1:30 pm PT

Canada vs Czechia: 5:30 pm PT

