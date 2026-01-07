The Stats Behind Game #42: Buffalo 5, Canucks 3.

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.

The Canucks outplayed the Sabres by a wide margin on Tuesday. Vancouver held a 27-18 even-strength scoring chances advantage while winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 12-7. In the end, though, Buffalo was able to capitalize on their opportunities while the Canucks could not find a way to beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen until the third period.

As for the heatmap, it shows just how strong Luukkonen was all night. The Sabres goaltender stopped 13 of the 14 high-danger shots he faced, with seven of those stops coming while shorthanded. Ultimately, Vancouver got goalied in this game as they threw everything they could at Buffalo's net.

To wrap things up, the duo of Filip Hronek and Zeev Buium had a strong showing in this game. During their 17:10 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held a 12-7 shots advantage while winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 6-2. If these two can continue to develop chemistry, Vancouver may have found their next dynamic first pair duo.

The Canucks continue their road trip on Thursday when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Vancouver and Detroit have already met this season, with the Red Wings skating away with a 4-0 victory at Rogers Arena. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

