Canucks Prospect Parker Alcos Traded To The Kelowna Rockets In WHL

Vancouver Canucks prospect Parker Alcos has been traded in the WHL, going from the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Kelowna Rockets. The full deal involves Alcos, a 2028 seventh-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick in the CHL import draft heading to Kelowna in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick in the CHL import draft, a 2027 second-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.

Alcos, who is from Port Moody, was picked 189th overall by the Canucks in the 2024 NHL Draft. The right-shot defenceman has played with the Oil Kings since the 2022–23 season, putting together a total of four goals and 38 assists in 167 career games played. Last season, Alcos put up two assists in seven playoff games.

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Alcos has been projected to smash his career WHL records, as he’s already up to two goals and 12 assists in 31 games. As a new member of the Rockets, Alcos will join a roster that includes Tij Iginla (Utah Mammoth), Carson Wetch (San Jose Sharks), and Hiroki Gojsic (Nashville Predators).

Alcos is not the only Canucks prospect who has rumoured to be traded in the WHL, as Braeden Cootes has also found himself in recent trade rumours — specifically with Prince Albert. While a Cootes deal has not been confirmed quite yet, his team, the Seattle Thunderbirds, have already acquired Vancouver Giants forward and Dallas Stars prospect Cameron Schmidt.

