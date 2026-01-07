Canucks Prospect Braeden Cootes Traded In The WHL

Less than 24 hours after winning a bronze medal with Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, Vancouver Canucks prospect Braeden Cootes has been traded in the WHL. In a massive 12-piece trade, Cootes and a handful of picks are heading from the Seattle Thunderbirds to the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for four players and four picks.

The full trade breakdown involves Cootes, a 2026 fourth-round pick, 2026 sixth-round pick, and conditional 2028 second-round pick heading to Prince Albert. In exchange, Seattle receives forward Ethan Bibeau, forward Knox Burton, defenceman Diego Gutiérrez, forward Tripp Fischer, two first-round picks (2026, 2028), a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 third-round pick.

Since making his NHL debut with the Canucks back on October 9, 2025 after a strong showing during Vancouver's pre-season, Cootes has been one of Seattle's top performers. The forward scored 10 goals and 13 assists in 17 games played with the Thunderbirds before heading to the World Juniors for training camp and the tournament. In Canada's bronze medal performance, Cootes scored two goals in seven games.

Cootes' trade marks the third Canucks prospect that has been traded within the past couple of weeks, as earlier today Parker Alcos was traded from the Edmonton Oil Kings to the Kelowna Rockets. As well, Gabriel Chiarot was moved from the Brampton Steelheads to the Kitchener Rangers in the OHL.

