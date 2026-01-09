The Stats Behind Game #43: Red Wings 5, Canucks 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–1 loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

There were a couple of surprises about last night’s game when it came to chances registered. Despite a very strong first part of the first period for Vancouver, Detroit actually finished the first period with the advantage in scoring chances (14–9). The Canucks were the team to finish with the overall lead in scoring chances, registering 30 compared to the Red Wings’ 29. Both teams recorded nine scoring chances throughout the game.

The heatmap from last night’s game shows where the majority of Vancouver’s chances came from — near the side of the faceoff dot, where they scored their lone goal of the game from. This provides a better indicator of why the Canucks were unsuccessful despite controlling play for the bulk of the first period, as they had very few high-quality chances from in front of Detroit goaltender John Gibson.

Statistically speaking, Drew O’Connor was the Canuck who had the best overall performance. He logged the highest xGF% of the Canucks with 73.33% and the second-highest overall CF% on the team with 66.67%. O’Connor also generated eight scoring chances-for and was part of the line that finished the game with the highest CF% (72.73%) and xGF% (82.96%). This line also generated six scoring chances-for while allowing zero.

Generally speaking, it was O’Connor and Aatu Räty who had the strongest performance alongside their two linemates tonight, as they were put together with both Nils Höglander and Evander Kane as different points. O’Connor, Räty, and Höglander had the second-highest CF% on the night with 66.67%.

Vancouver’s current losing streak has officially hit five games, with their last win coming against the Seattle Kraken on December 29. They’ll look to break this streak on Saturday, when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

