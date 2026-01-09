Patrick Kane Makes History Against The Vancouver Canucks

Patrick Kane has been a thorn in the Vancouver Canucks side for years. Now, he has made history against the franchise as he became the 50th player in NHL history to score 500 goals. Kane's historic goal came on Thursday night when the Detroit Red Wings winger scored into Vancouver's empty net at 16:07 of the third period.

Over the year's Kane has caused the Canucks plenty of pain. In 51 regular-season games, he has scored 17 goals while recording 47 points. Overall in his career, Kane has recorded 1,369 points, which is tied for 28th all-time.

As of writing, Kane ranks seventh among active players for points against Vancouver. The only players who have more are Jordan Eberle, Corey Perry, Anže Kopitar, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Thursday could be Kane's last time playing the Canucks, as the 37-year-old is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

While Kane has been successful in the regular season, he is more known for what he has done against Vancouver in the playoffs. Kane's 22 career playoff points in 19 games against the Canucks are the third most by a player in franchise history. The only two ahead of Kane are Al MacInnis, who had 25 points in 28 games and Wayne Gretzky, who recorded 29 points in 15 games.

