The Stats Behind Game #44: Maple Leafs 5, Canucks 0

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 5–0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Following a common theme throughout the season, Vancouver yet again outchanced their opponent despite losing by such a wide margin. The Canucks led the way in overall scoring chances-for with 32 to Toronto’s 29, though when comparing even-strength opportunities, Vancouver led by only one extra scoring chance (20–19). Vancouver also took the lead in high-danger scoring chances-for with 19 to Toronto’s 11.
The bulk of Vancouver’s chances were mainly concentrated in the area around the net, where players like Drew O’Connor and Nils Höglander were able to put up a couple of opportunities. However, Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll had a strong game and was able to pick up on all of the rebounds that the Canucks generated.
When it comes to defence, Vancouver’s performance wasn’t fantastic, to say the least. All of Toronto’s five goals came from the high-slot or closer, with the majority of their chances concentrated within this particular area.
Despite not finding the scoresheet, the Canucks had a couple of decent performances statistically speaking. The line of Höglander, Aatu Räty, and Evander Kane posted the team-high xGF% with 99.68% while also generating seven scoring chances. O’Connor, David Kämpf, and Kiefer Sherwood registered Vancouver’s highest CF% with 93.33%, also putting up an xGF% of 96.48%.
Individually, it was Höglander and Räty who topped the charts. Räty posted the second-highest CF% with 72.73%, followed by Höglander with 71.43%. These two also came first and third in xGF% with 90.29% and 74.29% respectively. Zeev Buium also had a statistically solid performance, ranking first in CF% (76.47%) and registering a Canucks defenceman-low of six scoring chances against.
Vancouver’s next game takes place on Monday with a matchup against the Montréal Canadiens. Seeing as Thatcher Demko was injured after the first period on Saturday, the Canucks will need to bring a goaltender up, as Monday’s game is the first of a back-to-back for Vancouver. Monday’s puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 pm PT.
