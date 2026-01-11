Canucks Thatcher Demko Leaves Game Against Maple Leafs With Lower-Body Injury

The Vancouver Canucks are dealing with yet another injury. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, goaltender Thatcher Demko left Saturday's loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a lower-body injury. Demko allowed three goals on six shots in the first period but was replaced by Kevin Lankinen to start the season.

At the time of writing, there are no exact details about Demko's injury. Foote also mentioned post-game that the Canucks goaltender would be reevaluated in a few days. Vancouver is currently halfway through a six-game road trip and will most likely need to call up a goalie from the Abbotsford Canucks before their next game on Monday night.

Demko has already missed time with a lower-body injury this season. His most recent lower-body injury occurred on November 11 and kept him out of the lineup for 12 straight games. Before Demko's most recent injury, he also missed two games this season with what the club called "maintenance".

