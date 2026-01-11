Canucks Jersey Thrown On Ice In Toronto During Vancouver’s Sixth-Straight Loss

It appears that fans outside of BC have been disappointed in the Vancouver Canucks’ performance so far, as a Canucks jersey was thrown onto the ice during the team’s 5–0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight. As per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic and Ben Steiner of Daily Faceoff, the jersey was thrown onto the ice during the first period of tonight’s game, during which Vancouver went 0-for-4 on the power play and allowed three goals against.

Tonight’s game was a disappointing one, as the Canucks were given six power plays and did not convert on any of them. They also allowed two power play goals-against on four opportunities for the Maple Leafs. While they did outshoot Toronto by a margin of 29–24, they registered a dismal 30.4% win rate for faceoffs. Thatcher Demko allowed three goals on six shots faced and was pulled after the first period due to a lower-body injury.

The Canucks’ season has not gone as planned. Injuries, slow starts, and a blockbuster trade have dominated their headlines throughout 2025–26. Vancouver has lingered around the bottom of the NHL for a good chunk of the season and officially took sole possession of last-place with their loss tonight. Currently, the team sports a record of 16–23–5, good for a points-percentage of .420%.

Tonight’s loss to the Maple Leafs marks Vancouver’s sixth-straight loss. Their last win came on December 29, 2025, during which they won 3–2 against the Seattle Kraken in the shootout. Vancouver’s last regulation win came 11 games ago, when they won 4–1 against the New York Islanders on the road. They have allowed five goals in each of their past three games.

Vancouver’s next match takes place on Monday, with the Canucks playing against the Montréal Canadiens in the first game of a back-to-back. Like Vancouver, Montréal was also shut-out tonight, suffering a 4–0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings. The Canucks and Canadiens will play at 4:30 pm PT on Monday.

