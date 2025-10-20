The Stats Behind Game #6: Canucks 4, Capitals 3

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver's most recent 4-3 victory over the Washington Capitals.

Sunday's game was pretty close on the analytics scoreboard until after the first period. Over the final two periods, Washington held a 28-5 advantage in even-strength scoring chances while also winning the high-danger scoring chances battle 9-2. As for the first period, the Canucks were the stronger team, finishing with a 12-8 even-strength scoring chances advantage while winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 4-3.

Shifting over to the heatmap, Vancouver was able to take advantage of their opportunities. The Canuck crashed the net all game, which appeared to have rattled Charlie Lindgren at times. As for Vancouver's defensive play, that needs some work, as the Capitals were able to generate shots from virtually everywhere in the zone.

Looking at individuals, Tyler Myers had his best game of the season. He scored a goal, recorded an assist and led all Canucks defensemen with a 50.00 even-strength SF%. Myers also led all players in ice time, logging 26:12 on Sunday afternoon.

Vancouver’s next match of their road trip takes place on Tuesday, in what will be their fourth of five away from Rogers Arena. The Canucks will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in what will be their first time facing former goaltender Artūrs Šilovs since trading him back in July. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote Speaks On Injuries To Chytil, Lekkerimäki, And Blueger, Boeser Absence After 4–3 Win Against Washington

Injuries To Chytil And Lekkerimäki Cast A Shadow Over Canucks’ Gutsy 4–3 Win Against The Washington Capitals

Vancouver Canucks Forwards Filip Chytil and Jonathan Lekkerimäki Will Not Return Versus The Washington Capitals