The Stats Behind Game #52: Penguins 3, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Sunday's loss by the Canuck was close both on the scoresheet and from an analytics perspective. The even-strength scoring chances were tied at 25 while Vancouver held a slight edge in even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 13-11. In the end, though, the Penguins were able to capitalize on their chances, leading to the victory.
Both teams did a good job of crashing the net in this game. Kevin Lankinen faced nine high-danger shots while Stuart Skinner faced seven. Once again, though, the Canucks collapsed in the third period, which is when Pittsburgh scored all three of its goals.
To wrap up this game, Filip Hroenk was one of Vancouver's top skaters from an analytics perspective. During his 26:55 of even-strength ice time, the Canucks held a 14-9 shots advantage while outscoring the opposition 2-0. Hronek also recorded an assist, which was the 98th of his career with Vancouver.
The Canucks continue their homestand on Tuesday when they face the San Jose Sharks. While Kiefer Sherwood is injured, there is a chance he will make his Sharks debut on Tuesday. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.