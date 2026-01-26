No Update On Canucks' Brock Boeser After 'Vicious Hit To The Head'

A 3–2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins today was not the biggest concern for the Vancouver Canucks. At the end of today’s game, Brock Boeser found himself on the receiving end of a bad head-shot by Penguins forward Bryan Rust, getting up slowly after. This occurred within the final bit of the third period, during Vancouver’s push for a game-tying goal deep in Pittsburgh’s zone.
“I think it’s a pretty dirty play, to be honest with you,” Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk said post-game of what had happened to Boeser.
“Seemed pretty dirty to me watching it on the replay,” Teddy Blueger, who spent five seasons as a member of the Penguins alongside Rust, said. “I don’t think Rusty is a dirty player, but I think it was pretty clear head contact.”
Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote met with the media post-game, explaining that he has yet to receive an update on Boeser's condition.
"I don't have an update yet, but I just looked at the hit. It wasn't pretty. It was a headshot [...] I'm sure the league will look at it, because it was. Even though he may have been desperate to get Boes down because it was a scrum at the net, I still think it was something that you had to be in control of your body. I thought it was a little bit of a vicious hit to the head."
The Canucks resume their eight-game home stand with a match against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at 7:00 pm PT. They remain at home for two more games after this, against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, before heading on the road for two games before the Olympic break.
