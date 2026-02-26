The Stats Behind Game #58: Jets 3, Canucks 2 (OT).

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 3–2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
When it comes to scoring chances, the Canucks were outplayed by the Jets both at 5-on-5 and overall. In regulation, Vancouver put together a total of 18 scoring chances-for while surrendering 27 from Winnipeg, specifically 10 during the second period. Overall, Vancouver only had two more scoring chances-for with 20 total. The Jets, on the other hand, put an extra nine chances on the Canucks including four during overtime.
The heat map further showcases the differences between how the Jets played and how the Canucks played today. Whereas Winnipeg had their fair share of chances around Nikita Tolopilo, including from in the slot and at the centres of the faceoff dots, Vancouver didn’t manage many chances at all. Offensively, it indicates the lack of volume of chances on the Canucks’ side, while defensively, it shows that Vancouver could still use some work in terms of their presence around their own net.
With the wide gap in scoring chance differential, Vancouver’s individual numbers for scoring chances-faced rose significantly. Nine members of the Canucks surrendered less than 10 scoring chances against, with these numbers, for the most part, only going towards the players who spent shorter durations on the ice. Marco Rossi (8), Conor Garland (8), and Zeev Buium (4) were the lone players to record less than 10 scoring chances against while playing more than 16 minutes.
Of the Canucks lines that played more than 10 minutes tonight, it was the trio of Drew O’Connor, Marco Rossi, and Brock Boeser who had the lowest differential between scoring chances-for (4) and scoring chances-against (5). They also had the highest GF% with (55.50%) as well as the second-highest CF% with 45%.
Vancouver will now set their sights on their upcoming matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at 7:00 pm PT.
