The Stats Behind Game #61: Hurricanes 6, Canucks 4

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–4 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
Despite the close score, the Hurricanes dominated this game from an analytics perspective. Carolina held a 29-11 even-strength scoring chances advantage while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle by a count of 12-3. While Vancouver did push late, they did get some lucky bounces, which is why the deficit was only two goals.
As for the heatmap, it shows just how one-sided the game was. While the Hurricanes were able to create chances at will, the Canucks struggled to generate any form of traffic. In the end, neither of the starting goaltenders had strong nights, which is why the score was so high.
To wrap this game up, Filip Hronek had a strong game. He recorded a goal and two assists while Vancouver held a 6-5 scoring chances advantage during his 19:43 of even strength ice time. Hronek has stepped up all season and had one of his most productive nights of the season on Wednesday.
The Canucks hit the road for two straight starting with a game on Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Friday is also the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, which is set for noon PT. As for the game, that is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.
