The Stats Behind Game #65: Canucks 4, Predators 3 (SO)

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-3 shootout win over the Nashville Predators.
For the first time in a while, the Canucks were by far the better team on the night. Vancouver held an even-strength scoring chances advantage of 31-20 while also winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle by a count of 18-8. In the end, this game was close due to a few lucky goals by the Predators and a strong performance from Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.
Looking at the heatmap, the Canucks did a great job of creating traffic in front of Saros. Vancouver finished with 10 high-danger shots and was able to score on two of them. The Canucks also did a good job protecting their own end of the ice as Nikita Tolopilo only faced five high-danger shots in the victory.
To wrap this game up, three of Vancouver's four forward lines finished with an xGF% of over 70%. Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson and Drew O'Connor led the way at 87.71%, Max Sasson, Teddy Blueger and Linus Karlsson finished second at 75.29%, while the trio of Liam Öhgren, Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser were third at 74.97%. Ultimately, the group really stepped up, unlike in past performances this season, when only a few players had strong games.
The Canucks homestand continues on Saturday with a matchup against the Seattle Kraken. Saturday will be a must-win game for Seattle as they look to stay in the playoff race. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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