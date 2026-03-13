The Stats Behind Game #65: Canucks 4, Predators 3 (SO)

To wrap this game up, three of Vancouver's four forward lines finished with an xGF% of over 70%. Evander Kane, Elias Pettersson and Drew O'Connor led the way at 87.71%, Max Sasson, Teddy Blueger and Linus Karlsson finished second at 75.29%, while the trio of Liam Öhgren, Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser were third at 74.97%. Ultimately, the group really stepped up, unlike in past performances this season, when only a few players had strong games.