The Stats Behind Game #68: Lightning 6, Canucks 2

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 6–2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The Canucks were heavily outplayed by the Lightning on Thursday night. Tampa Bay won the even-strength scoring chances battle 27-20, while also picking up a win for even-strength high-danger scoring chances by a count of 11-7. Overall, it was a disappointing effort from Vancouver, who have not won back-to-back home games all season.
The heatmap shows why the Lightning were able to have success on Thursday. Tampa Bay owned the Canucks crease, with three goals being scored from in tight. In the end, the Lightning were able to win battles in front of Kevin Lankinen all night, which is why they were able to put up six on Vancouver.
To wrap this game up, Victor Mancini had a strong night from an analytics perspective. During his 15:34 at even strength, the Canucks held an 8-2 shots advantage and won the even-strength scoring chances battle 8-4. At this stage of the season, it is positive to see a young player stepping up, as Mancini could be a part of Vancouver's upcoming rebuild.
The Canucks continue their homestand on Saturday when the St. Louis Blues visit Rogers Arena. These two teams have already played twice this year, with each picking up a road win. Game time is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.
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