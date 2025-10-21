Vancouver Canucks To Wear Black Skate Jersey 20 Times During The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their Black Skate jersey schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. Of the 41 home games, Vancouver will wear the iconic jersey 20 times, or 48.7% of the games at Rogers Arena. Here are the 20 Black Skate jersey games this year.
Thursday, October 9 vs. Calgary Flames
Saturday, October 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, October 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Tuesday, October 28 vs. New York Rangers
Thursday, November 20 vs. Dallas Stars
Sunday, November 23 vs. Calgary Flames
Monday, December 8 vs. Detroit Red Wings
Thursday, December 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres
Saturday, January 3 vs. Boston Bruins
Saturday, January 17 vs. Edmonton Oilers
Monday, January 19 vs. New York Islanders
Wednesday, January 21 vs. Washington Capitals
Friday, January 23 vs. New Jersey Devils
Saturday, January 31 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
Monday, March 2 vs. Dallas Stars
Saturday, March 14 vs. Seattle Kraken
Tuesday, March 17 vs. Florida Panthers
Thursday, March 19 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Saturday, March 21 vs. St. Louis Blues
Tuesday, April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights
