    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks To Wear Black Skate Jersey 20 Times During The 2025-26 Season

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 21, 2025, 20:45
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Adam Kierszenblat

    Vancouver Canucks To Wear Black Skate Jersey 20 Times During The 2025-26 Season

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 21, 2025, 20:45
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 21, 2025, 20:45
    Updated at: Oct 21, 2025, 20:45

    The fan favourite Canucks jersey will be worn plenty during the 2025-26 season.

    The Vancouver Canucks have announced their Black Skate jersey schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. Of the 41 home games, Vancouver will wear the iconic jersey 20 times, or 48.7% of the games at Rogers Arena. Here are the 20 Black Skate jersey games this year.

    Thursday, October 9 vs. Calgary Flames

    Saturday, October 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

    Sunday, October 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers

    Tuesday, October 28 vs. New York Rangers

    Thursday, November 20 vs. Dallas Stars

    Sunday, November 23 vs. Calgary Flames

    Monday, December 8 vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Thursday, December 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres

    Saturday, January 3 vs. Boston Bruins

    Saturday, January 17 vs. Edmonton Oilers

    Monday, January 19 vs. New York Islanders

    Wednesday, January 21 vs. Washington Capitals

    Friday, January 23 vs. New Jersey Devils

    Saturday, January 31 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

    Monday, March 2 vs. Dallas Stars

    Saturday, March 14 vs. Seattle Kraken

    Tuesday, March 17 vs. Florida Panthers

    Thursday, March 19 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Saturday, March 21 vs. St. Louis Blues

    Tuesday, April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

    Oct 9, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) and forward Brock Boeser (6) and forward Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate thier victory against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site

    Åman, LaBate & Joseph Projected To Make Season Debuts As Canucks Take On The Penguins

    Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #7: Looking To Extend The Win Streak To Four Against The Pittsburgh Penguins

    How Former Canucks Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs Has Performed In His First Three Games With The Pittsburgh Penguins

    The Hockey News