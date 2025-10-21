Vancouver Canucks To Wear Black Skate Jersey 20 Times During The 2025-26 Season

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their Black Skate jersey schedule for the 2025-26 regular season. Of the 41 home games, Vancouver will wear the iconic jersey 20 times, or 48.7% of the games at Rogers Arena. Here are the 20 Black Skate jersey games this year.

Thursday, October 9 vs. Calgary Flames

Saturday, October 25 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, October 26 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Tuesday, October 28 vs. New York Rangers

Thursday, November 20 vs. Dallas Stars

Sunday, November 23 vs. Calgary Flames

Monday, December 8 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Thursday, December 11 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Saturday, January 3 vs. Boston Bruins

Saturday, January 17 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Monday, January 19 vs. New York Islanders

Wednesday, January 21 vs. Washington Capitals

Friday, January 23 vs. New Jersey Devils

Saturday, January 31 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Monday, March 2 vs. Dallas Stars

Saturday, March 14 vs. Seattle Kraken

Tuesday, March 17 vs. Florida Panthers

Thursday, March 19 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, March 21 vs. St. Louis Blues

Tuesday, April 7 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

