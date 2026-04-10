The Stats Behind Game #78: Kings 4, Canucks 1
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
The Canucks and the Kings split the analytics scoreboard in this game. Vancouver held a 27-25 even-strength scoring-chances advantage, while Los Angeles won the even-strength, high-danger scoring-chances battle 14-12. In the end, though, the Kings capitalized on their offensive chances, while the Canucks once again left a game with only one goal scored.
As for the heatmap, Vancouver did a decent job of crashing the net in the offensive zone. The issue was that they struggled to protect their own crease throughout the game. The Canucks' issues in front of their own goaltender have been well documented all season and don't seem to be changing, with only a handful of games left on the schedule.
To wrap this game up, the fourth line of Curtis Douglas, Aatu Räty and Nils Höglander had a strong night. Vancouver's fourth line played 7:57 and finished with an xGF% of 70.59. Hopefully, Adam Foote keeps this trio together, as they can be a pain to play against.
The Canucks continue their California trip as they visit the San Jose Sharks on Friday. Vancouver has yet to beat San Jose this season, going 0-3 through the first three matchups. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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