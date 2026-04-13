The Stats Behind Game #80: Canucks 4, Ducks 3 (OT)
Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 4–3 overtime win against the Anaheim Ducks.
The Ducks were by far the better team on Sunday from an analytics perspective. Anaheim won the even-strength scoring chances battle 28-13 while also picking up a win for even-strength high-danger scoring chances created by a count of 12-7. In the end, though, the Canucks' ability to not just score twice on the power play, but also once shorthanded, made the difference as Vancouver skated away with a win.
As for the heatmap, both teams crashed the net hard all night. Two of the Canucks' goals were scored from right in front of the crease, while the Ducks buried two from close range. In the end, Tolopilo was the difference maker as he stopped nine of 10 high-danger shots he faced.
To wrap this win up, Curtis Douglas had what many call a legacy goal. He scored his first career goal, won a fight and led Vancouver with an even-strength xGF% of 78.24. While he has only been with the organization for a few weeks, Douglas has already become a fan favourite and someone that many would like to see re-signed this off-season.
The Canucks return home on Tuesday to play their final home game of the season. Their opponent will be the Los Angeles Kings, who are looking to secure a playoff spot. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.
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