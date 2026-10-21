Third Period Costs Canuck Again In 6-3 Loss To The Hurricanes

Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2026 5:02 AMPublished Oct 21, 2026 5:02 AM
The Vancouver Canucks fell 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
The Vancouver Canucks fell 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night at Rogers Arena. Linus Karlsson, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Max Sasson found the back of the net while Leevi Meriläinen stopped 37 of the 42 shots he faced. With the loss, Vancouver's losing streak is now pushed to eight, with only one of those losses coming in overtime.
A multi-goal third period against was once again made the difference for the Canucks. After heading into the final frame tied 3-3, Vancouver allowed three goals over the final 20 minutes which cost them the win. The Canucks have now allowed multiple goals in the third on five occasions, which includes each of the last three games.
The shot difference in this game was also staggering. While the Hurricanes constantly outshot the opposition, Vancouver managed only 17 shots compared to 43 against. Even though the Canucks were able to score three times, Tuesday was not a successful outing from an offensive perspective.
Shifting over to positives, Meriläinen had yet another impressive performance in net. The Finnish goaltender kept Vancouver in the game and came up huge in the second period as he stopped Sebastian Aho on a penalty shot. If not for the play of Meriläinen, this game could have been a blowout early.
The penalty kill also deserves some credit for the way they performed. The Canucks went five-for-five on the kill and allowed just eight shots against. Vancouver's power play also went one-for-two, making the night an overall success from a special teams perspective.
Tuesday's loss was another reminder of how far the Canucks still need to go in their rebuild. While they had their moments, Carolina dominated play and showed why they are once again Stanley Cup contenders. Overall, Vancouver fought hard but couldn't find a way to pick up a win at Rogers Arena.
Stats and Facts:
- Elias Pettersson becomes the first player this season to take 200 faceoffs
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki scores his first career power play goal
- Jake DeBrusk records his fourth multi-assist game with the Canucks
- Vancouver allows at least 40 shots against for the first time this season
Scoring Summary:
1st Period:
4:44- CAR: Logan Stankoven (5) from Jackson Blake and Juuso Välimäki
10:09- VAN: Linus Karlsson (3) from Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk
12:09- CAR: Nikolaj Ehlers (2) from Jackson Blake and Logan Stankoven
19:58- VAN: Jonathan Lekkerimäki (3) from Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser (PPG)
2nd Period:
2:26- CAR: Nicolas Deslauriers (1) from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jalen Chatfield
13:07- VAN: Max Sasson (3) from Zeev Buium and Brendan Gallagher
3rd Period:
4:07- CAR: Nicolas Deslauriers (2) from Bradly Nadeau and K'Andre Miller
10:21- CAR: Nikolaj Ehlers (3)
17:57- CAR: Logan Stankoven (6) from Nikolaj Ehlers and Jackson Blake (ENG)
Up Next:
Oct 20, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks center Max Sasson (63) skates with the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defenseman K'andre Miller (19) during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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