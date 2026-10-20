Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Remains Focused On The Future When It Comes To Defenceman Zeev Buium

Vancouver Canucks
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Oct 20, 2026 1:15 AMPublished Oct 20, 2026 1:15 AM
Zeev Buium has one assist in 10 games this season for the Vancouver Canucks.
The Vancouver Canucks clearly have big hopes for defenceman Zeev Buium. The 20-year-old signed an eight-year extension this off-season that carries an AAV of $9.38 million while also being named to the leadership group. Overall, the early production from Buium has been surprising, as he sits with just one assist through his first 10 games.
Buium's performances so far this season have become a major talking point in the market. Over the past few games, part of that discussion has focused on Manny Malhotra's decision to change his d-pairing and move the former 12th overall pick to the third pair. After practice on Monday, the Canucks head coach was about what he has seen from Buium in what can be considered a sheltered role.
"Well, you call it a shelter role; he's a 20-year-old defenseman learning the league," said Malhotra. "So, for all the words that I've heard thrown out there, demotion or shelter role, he's still learning his game. He's learning the league. So, not something that we didn't expect to occur for a 20-year-old defenseman. This is just a part of the growing process for him."
There are few 20-year-olds in the league with more pressure placed upon them than Buium. As mentioned, he signed the massive deal that kicks in next year, but he is also seen as a current and future face of the franchise. When asked whether the extra pressure has impacted Buium, Malhotra stressed that the focus remains on his long-term success.
"Potentially, that's a reason. But from our standpoint, we've made it very clear to him that we are focused on the long game. You know, the day-to-day of what pairing you're on and how many minutes you're getting, we don't want to be short-sighted in that regard and put pressure there. He understands that we're focused on his overall growth for year 2, 3, 4, and 5, kind of thing."
How Buium develops is a key factor in the success of this rebuild. If developed correctly, he has the potential to become a top-pair defender and a leader once this team becomes a playoff contender. Ultimately, it is clear that Malhotra and the organization have a plan to help Buium develop into a star at the NHL level.
Oct 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Zeev Buium (8) handles the puck against the Calgary Flames in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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