Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Remains Focused On The Future When It Comes To Defenceman Zeev Buium

"Potentially, that's a reason. But from our standpoint, we've made it very clear to him that we are focused on the long game. You know, the day-to-day of what pairing you're on and how many minutes you're getting, we don't want to be short-sighted in that regard and put pressure there. He understands that we're focused on his overall growth for year 2, 3, 4, and 5, kind of thing."