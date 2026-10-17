Vancouver Canucks Gameday #10: A Matinee Against The Tampa Bay Lightning To Wrap Up A Six-Game Road Trip

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 17, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (2-6-1) wrap up their six-game road trip on Saturday with a battle against the Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2-0). While they have come close, Vancouver has yet to pick up a win on this road trip, posting a record of 0-4-1. Last season, these two teams split the season series, with each picking up one win.
If the Canucks want to pick up a win before this road trip is over, they need to play a complete game. Vancouver can't afford to take a period off, which has happened in almost every game this year. The Canucks need to come out with energy in the first and ensure they do not sit back if they have a lead late in the game.
As for an encouraging trend, Vancouver's penalty kill is starting to find its footing. The Canucks have killed off six of their last seven shorthanded attempts, while also scoring a shorthanded goal. While the Lightning do sit last in the league on the power play, their roster is filled with dangerous players who have shown in the past they can light the lamp with the man advantage.
Players To Watch:
Marco Rossi:
Marco Rossi's offence has dried up lately. The 25-year-old has not hit the scoresheet on this road trip and played just 13:35 in Thursday's overtime loss. A key member at even strength and on the power play, Rossi needs to find a way to create offensively if Vancouver wants to beat Tampa Bay.
John Carlson:
The Lightning's big move this off-season was signing John Carlson during free agency. The 36-year-old is off to a strong start, with four points through seven games. Carlson has always been a threat from the blue line, as he can generate offensive chances while also delivering crisp passes that kick-start the counterattack.
Mar 19, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) watches Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) handle the puck in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Vancouver Canucks (2–6–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 2–7–9
Paul Cotter: 4–2–6
Brock Boeser: 2–4–6
Linus Karlsson: 1-5-6
Filip Hronek: 0–6–6
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 1–5–0
Leevi Meriläinen: 1–2–0
Tampa Bay Lightning (5-2-0):
Points:
Brandon Hagel: 6-4-10
Nikita Kucherov: 1-7-8
Jake Guentzel: 3-4-7
John Carlson: 2-2-4
Ilya Mikheyev: 2-2-4
Goaltenders:
Andrei Vasilevskiy: 4-2-0
Dennis Hildeby: 1-0-0
Game Information:
Start time: 1:00 pm PT
Venue: Benchmark International Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
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