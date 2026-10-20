Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #11: Returning Home To Honour John Garrett Against The Carolina Hurricanes

Vancouver Canucks
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James Guillory-Imagn Images
James Guillory-Imagn Images
Oct 20, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 20, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (2-7-1) return home from a six-game road trip on Tuesday as they battle the Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1). This will be the second and final meeting between these two teams, with the Hurricanes picking up a 7-2 victory earlier this year. For the Canucks, their focus will be on snapping the current losing streak, which, heading into Tuesday, sits at seven games.
Vancouver needs to be on their A-game if they want to snap their losing streak on Tuesday. That means finishing their checks and not allowing Carolina extended shifts in the offensive zone. If the Canucks get caught puck-watching, the Hurricanes will find ways to make them pay on the scoreboard.
Tuesday will also serve as a chance to remember former colour commentator John Garrett, who passed away earlier this year. As per the team, players will be wearing special shirts pre-game while a special presentation is scheduled at some point in the evening. Garrett was beloved in the city as well as across the league and will be remembered by fans for years to come.
Players To Watch:
Jonathan Lekkerimäki:
Through 10 games, Jonathan Lekkerimäki looks like a completely different player than he did last year. He is stronger on pucks and is looking more confident at both ends of the ice. The next stage of Lekkerimäki's development will be getting more pucks on net, as when he gets his wrist shot off, he can do some damage on the scoresheet.
Jalen Chatfield:
Jalen Chatfield has developed into one of Carolina's most trusted defenders. The 30-year-old has three points in 10 games so far this year, but is averaging 20:28 of ice time per night. If Chatfield keeps putting together strong performances, he could be looking at a massive pay raise this off-season.
Vancouver Canucks (2–7–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 3–7–10
Paul Cotter: 4–3–7
Brock Boeser: 2–5–7
Linus Karlsson: 2-5-7
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 2-4-6
Goaltenders:
Kevin Lankinen: 1–6–0
Leevi Meriläinen: 1–1–1
Carolina Hurricanes (7-2-1)
Points:
Sebastian Aho: 6-8-14
Andrei Svechnikov: 6-5-11
Jackson Blake: 1-7-8
Mark Jankowski: 6-1-7
Shayne Gostisbehere: 2-5-7
Goaltenders:
Pyotr Kochetkov: 5-0-0
Brandon Bussi: 2-2-1
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Oct 8, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Mike Reilly (6) checks Vancouver Canucks left wing Drew O'Connor (18) during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
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