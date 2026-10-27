Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #14: An Attempt At Ending The Losing Streak Against Anaheim

Vancouver Canucks
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Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images
Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2026 1:00 PMPublished Oct 27, 2026 1:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks enter tonight's game against the Anaheim Ducks on a 10-game losing streak.
The Vancouver Canucks (2–10–1) are looking to end their current 10-game losing streak when they take on the Anaheim Ducks (5–6–0) tonight. Vancouver has not collected a win since October 3 against the Calgary Flames, with their most recent loss, by a score of 4–2, coming against former captain Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. The Ducks last played on Saturday, wrapping up a four-game road trip with a 5–4 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Vancouver has struggled heavily with consistency since the start of their 10-game winless streak. More often than not, they have only put together strong performances during certain periods of play, but not for a full 60-minutes. This was especially noticeable on Sunday, as Vancouver came out flying, but were unable to capitalize on their momentum and later allowed the Wild to take over the game.
Another aspect that the Canucks have struggled with so far is generating shots on net. They have not logged more than 20 shots on goal since their 3–2 loss to the New York Islanders on October 13, with their effort last Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings being exceptionally poor.
While it’s definitely cliche, the key to a win for Vancouver will be a full 60-minute effort. The Canucks will need to ensure they perform well throughout all three periods, rather than continuing their recent patterns of either performing well during the first period or executing a strong — but not quite enough — third-period comeback.
Players To Watch:
Brock Boeser
Despite the overall negativity surrounding the team’s ability to generate offence, Brock Boeser has quietly put together six points in his past eight games. He has shifted up-and-down Vancouver’s lineup throughout the start of the season but most recently got a shot on the team’s top-line alongside Elias Pettersson on Sunday, scoring in this outing. Based on Monday’s practice, he’s projected to skate on Vancouver’s top-line with Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk tonight.
Mikael Granlund
Named the Ducks’ captain at the start of the 2026–27 season, Mikael Granlund currently sits at fourth on his team in points through the start of the year. Historically, Granlund has had his fair share of success against the Canucks, having averaged nearly a point-per-game pace against Vancouver (13 goals, 24 assists in 38 games). He has scored seven goals in his past 10 games against the Canucks, with this including a two-goal effort on March 24.
Vancouver Canucks (2–10–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 4–9–13
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 4–5–9
Brock Boeser: 3–6–9
Jake DeBrusk: 3–5–8
Linus Karlsson: 3–5–8
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 1–3–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–7–0
Anaheim Ducks (5–6–0):
Points:
Leo Carlsson: 3–10–13
Beckett Sennecke: 6–3–9
Jackson LaCombe: 1–8–9
Mikael Granlund: 2–6–8
Tim Walshe: 3–3–6
Goaltenders:
Lukáš Dostál: 4–4–0
Ville Husso: 1–2–0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PT
Venue: Honda Center
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Apr 12, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) shoots against Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal (1) during the third period at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Corinne Votaw-Imagn Images
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