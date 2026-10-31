Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #16: A Spooktacular Matchup Against The Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Oct 31, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.
The Vancouver Canucks (3-11-1) return from a two-game road trip on Saturday to face the Toronto Maple Leafs (7-6-2). Vancouver enters this game after losing its last matchup, while the Maple Leafs have fallen in two straight games. Last year, Toronto won the season series as they picked up victories in both games.
Every year, the night against the Maple Leafs is one of the most electric at Rogers Arena. There are usually challenging chants, with fans from Toronto filling a good portion of the stands. Add in the fact that some fans will be in costume to celebrate Halloween, and Saturday's game could be one of the most exciting games to experience in terms of atmosphere this season.
As for on the ice, the Canucks can't afford another sloppy third period. Vancouver looked in control on Thursday night before once again collapsing in the final frame. If the Canucks can establish a lead after 40 minutes, they need to keep their foot on the gas until the final horn sounds.
Players To Watch:
Tom Willander:
Tom Willander continues to develop into a solid defender. The 21-year-old leads the team in even-strength ice time and recorded three shots on goal in Thursday's loss. It appears that Willander has earned the trust of the coaching staff and is projected to see plenty of ice time against the Maple Leafs.
Gavin McKenna:
Fans in Vancouver will catch a glimpse of what almost was as Gavin McKenna hits the ice at Rogers Arena for the first time. The 2026 first-overall pick is having a solid start to his NHL career with 11 points through his first 15 games. Currently skating on Toronto's first line, McKenna will make the Canucks pay if they give him time and space with the puck.
Vancouver Canucks (3–11–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 4–12–16
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 6–6–12
Brock Boeser: 4–8–12
Filip Hronek: 1–10–11
Linus Karlsson: 3–6–9
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 2–4–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–7–0
Toronto Maple Leafs (7-6-2)
Points:
Auston Matthews: 10-13-23
William Nylander: 9-10-19
Jack Roslovic: 6-9-15
Kirill Marchenko: 6-8-14
Easton Cowan: 6-8-14
Goaltenders:
Anthony Stolarz: 4-1-0
Sergei Bobrovsky: 3-5-2
Game Information:
Start time: 4:00 pm PT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Jan 31, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Jake DeBrusk (74) handles the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in overtime at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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