Why The Price For Ivan Miroshnichenko Might Not Be Right For The Canucks

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 30, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 30, 2026 5:00 PM
Ivan Miroshnichenko is reportedly on the trade block.
One of the newest names to hit the trade rumour mill is Washington Capitals winger Ivan Miroshnichenko. The 22-year-old has struggled to get ice time with the Capitals and has dressed for just three games this season. Initially drafted 20th overall in 2022, it appears that the best option at this point is for Washington to find Miroshnichenko a new home.
According to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period, the Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams reportedly interested in Miroshnichenko. As for Jeff Marek of Daily Faceoff, he reported the price being "at least a first-round pick." The question now is whether the Canucks should send the Capitals at least a first-round pick for Miroshnichenko.
The short answer is no. While Miroshnichenko is a talented young player, Vancouver is not in a position to send a first-round pick and potentially another asset for a player who has struggled in the NHL. For reference, the Russian winger has played 55 games so far in his career and recorded 14 points.
Now, in Miroshnichenko's defence, he hasn't been given many opportunities in the NHL either. He has spent the majority of the last four years in the AHL and has yet to play more than 22 NHL games in a season. That said, he has yet to show Washington he's earned a full-time spot in the lineup, which is why the situation has unfolded as it has.
Ultimately, while Miroshnichenko fits the Canucks' current rebuild timeline, the price of at least a first-rounder is too high. If he were a 20-year-old defender or center, the conversation would be different, but unfortunately, that is not the case. In the end, at this stage of the rebuild, Ryan Johnson and his team should be focused on acquiring as many picks as possible, rather than trading them away.
Mar 16, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson (43) and forward Ivan Miroshnichenko (63) celebrate Wilson’s goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
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