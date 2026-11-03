Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #17: Another Duel With The Anaheim Ducks

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 2:00 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 2:00 PM
One week after snapping a 10-game losing streak against them, the Vancouver Canucks will face the Anaheim Ducks once again.
Exactly one week after the Vancouver Canucks (3–12–1) ended their 10-game losing streak with a 6–5 overtime win, they’ll be facing the very team they smashed the streak against — the Anaheim Ducks (6–7–1). Vancouver’s last matchup saw them take a 4–2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, while the Ducks put together a 6–3 win against the Ottawa Senators.
One of the things the Canucks will want to watch out for in their rematch against the Ducks is Anaheim’s special teams. The Ducks’ power play currently sits at second in the NHL with a success rate of 34%, also having scored once in two opportunities against Vancouver. Their penalty kill, which is notably in the bottom-half of the league at 76.4%, was effective against a stagnant Canucks power play last week.
Faceoffs have been a slight issue for the Canucks as of late. Against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, Vancouver won only 39% of their draws, resulting in their current season winning rate of 46.5% — ranking 28th in the NHL. Against Anaheim last week, Vancouver also recorded a sub-40% faceoff win rate, winning only 36.8% of their faceoffs. They’ve posted a faceoff winning percentage of 40% or lower six different times this season, also doingso against the Tampa Bay Lightning (37.7%), New York Islanders (40%), New York Rangers (38%), and Edmonton Oilers (40%).
Players To Watch:
Forward Elias Pettersson
Elias Pettersson was one of a few Canucks that found fair offensive success against the Ducks in their matchup one week ago, logging two assists and nearly 25 minutes worth of ice time. While his six-game point-streak did come to an end on Saturday, Pettersson is still averaging a point per game to start the 2026–27 season. He has also performed well statistically against the Ducks throughout his career, putting up seven goals and 18 assists in 25 games.
Jackson LaCombe
In Vancouver’s last matchup against the Ducks, defenceman Jackson LaCombe put together a three-assist effort, helping out on both of A.J. Greer’s goals as well as one scored by Jeff Malott. The defenceman currently sits at second in scoring on Anaheim with a total of 15 points in 14 games and is their outright leader in TOI with an average of 26:45 minutes played per game — nearly six minutes more than the next player, Tristan Luneau.
Vancouver Canucks (3–12–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 4–12–16
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 6–7–13
Brock Boeser: 5–8–13
Filip Hronek: 1–11–12
Linus Karlsson: 3–6–9
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 2–5–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–7–0
Anaheim Ducks (6–7–1):
Points:
Leo Carlsson: 4–17–21
Jackson LaCombe: 1–14–15
Beckett Sennecke: 8–4–12
Cutter Gauthier: 7–5–12
Mikael Granlund: 3–7–10
Goaltenders:
Lukáš Dostál: 4–4–1
Laurent Broissoit: 1–0–0
Ville Husso: 1–3–0
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PCT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Mar 24, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) shoots against the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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