Canucks Head Coach Manny Malhotra Explains The Reason Behind Marco Rossi's Lack Of Production This Year

"Just in the conversations I've had with him, again, it comes back to doing things that'll give him an opportunity to have success offensively," said Malhotra. "And, if you look at a lot of his offensive sequences right now, he's on the perimeter. And he needs to do a much better job of just getting inside, getting around the paint, looking for dirty goals and rebounds, as opposed to looking for perimeter offence. And he understands that. He knows that. Looking at his goal package from last year, that's where he scores from. Is getting to the inside. So the messaging for all of our group is: we need to do a much better job of getting bodies to the paint and delivering pucks."