Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #22: Canucks Versus Vegas In The First Of Three Road Games

After a hot start to the 2026–27 season, Cotter’s offensive flair has since cooled. The forward’s last goal came against none-other than Vegas in their first matchup of the season. He’s only recorded two assists since then, bringing his season total up to eight points in 20 games. Vancouver’s forward depth as a whole has been inconsistent as of late, with the bulk of the team’s offence coming from veterans Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. A spark of offence from Cotter or the rest of Vancouver’s depth would give the Canucks a better look at potentially securing their next win.