Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #22: Canucks Versus Vegas In The First Of Three Road Games

Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 12:00 PM
The Canucks take on the Vegas Golden Knights for the second time this season in the first matchup of a three-game road trip.
The Vancouver Canucks (3–17–1) will play in the first of three road games when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights (13–5–3) later tonight. Vancouver enters this game after suffering a 5–1 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday, with this being their 17th loss of the season. Vegas also last played on Friday, losing to the Nashville Predators by a score of 3–2 in a shootout.
The Canucks’ last game against Vegas — on October 4 — saw Vancouver put up a solid full-game effort, though they ultimately ended up losing the game by a score of 3–2. In that particular game, the Canucks opened the scoring thanks to Paul Cotter, though Vegas scored two consecutive goals before retaking the lead after Jonathan Lekkerimäki tied things up at two.
Vancouver’s second-period struggles were prominent in Friday’s loss. The Canucks surrendered four goals to the Rangers, including three within the span of 3:10 minutes, to ultimately allow New York to win the game. Those four goals that the Rangers scored vaulted Vancouver’s overall season total to 35 goals allowed during second periods. What made this even worse is the fact that Vancouver actually played well during the first period, once again emphasizing the need for the team to put in a full 60-minute effort.
Players To Watch:
Paul Cotter
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After a hot start to the 2026–27 season, Cotter’s offensive flair has since cooled. The forward’s last goal came against none-other than Vegas in their first matchup of the season. He’s only recorded two assists since then, bringing his season total up to eight points in 20 games. Vancouver’s forward depth as a whole has been inconsistent as of late, with the bulk of the team’s offence coming from veterans Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser. A spark of offence from Cotter or the rest of Vancouver’s depth would give the Canucks a better look at potentially securing their next win.
Victor Olofsson
Olofsson was one of three Vegas players to find the back of the net in Vancouver’s last matchup against the Golden Knights, scoring the second goal to give his team the lead at the time. Historically, he’s played well against the Canucks, putting up six goals and seven assists in 14 career games against Vancouver. The Golden Knights forward has also put up two goals and three assists in his past four games since returning from an injury sustained on October 6.
Vancouver Canucks (3–17–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 5–16–21
Brock Boeser: 7–11–18
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–8–15
Filip Hronek: 1–12–13
Jake DeBrusk: 5–5–10
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 2–9–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Vegas Golden Knights (13–5–3):
Points:
Jack Eichel: 9–17–26
Mitch Marner: 3–21–24
Mark Stone: 10–10–20
Tomáš Hertl: 9–7–16
Ivan Barbashev: 4–12–16
Goaltenders:
Adin Hill: 7–2–1
Carter Hart: 6–3–2
Game Information:
Start time: 7:00 pm PCT
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Oct 4, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Paul Cotter (47) defends against Vegas Golden Knights forward Trevor Connelly (24) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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