Brandon Buhr Is Living Out His Childhood Dream With The Abbotsford Canucks

Vancouver Canucks
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@abbycanucks on "X"
Nov 15, 2026 12:00 AMPublished Nov 15, 2026 12:00 AM
Brandon Buhr made his debut with the Abbotsford Canucks this week.
Brandon Buhr suited up for the Abbotsford Canucks for the first time on November 10. The Metro Vancouver native was acquired, along with Jacob Quillan, during the Aatu Räty trade to the Toronto Maple Leafs on October 15. Before making the jump to the AHL, Buhr played six games in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings, where he recorded two goals and two assists.
Buhr made his Abbotsford debut on home ice, where he recorded his first point, which came via an assist. When asked about his thoughts on joining his hometown franchise, Buhr responded with a smile, saying, "It's a dream come true, honestly. I've been a Canucks fan my whole life, so when I found out I was traded here, I was beyond ecstatic."
Even though Abbotsford fought hard to come back and tie the game, the Colorado Eagles won in a shootout. After the game, Buhr said, "Obviously, feel good about the point, but not too great about the result on the scoreboard."
With a few games now under his belt, Buhr has his sights set on joining the Highway 1 Wall. This wall serves as motivation for the players, as it features everyone who has made their way through the organization from the AHL to the NHL. When asked about one day seeing his name on the wall, Buhr said, "That's the ultimate goal. But just gotta stay where my feet are right now and just take it one day at a time."
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Buhr seems to fit perfectly in the Canucks locker room. This group stands up for each other, celebrates individual wins, and strives to move the whole team forward. Buhr’s humble demeanour and ambition to help the team as much as he can are two characteristics that should help him thrive in Abbotsford.
"It's a great group of guys. I've had a lot of fun since being here, and hopefully I can stick around."
On November 11, the Canucks celebrated the franchise's 200th win. It was also a special night for Buhr, as he scored his first career AHL goal.
"It was a huge relief. I don't know how to explain the feeling, but it's very lifting.”
Size has always been a big part of Buhr's game. He is listed at 6'2, 204 lbs and uses his body as an advantage in his game. When asked about the physicality in his game, Buhr said, "I get hard on the forecheck, but I also have the ability to score goals, shoot the puck hard, and skate fast."
Buhr now has three points in two games with Abbotsford. As he explained, getting on the scoresheet early has helped him settle into the AHL. "Definitely was a little confidence boost, but I was trying to stick to my same game. You know, just be physical, fast, and when I have a chance, shoot it. But obviously, didn't really need to shoot for that goal today."
As a BC kid, Buhr is enjoying his first few games with the Canucks. What used to be a childhood dream is now his reality. Ultimately, Buhr understands the responsibility of wearing the Abbotsford crest and is focused on doing whatever it takes to represent the organization with pride.
Brandon Buhr of the Abbotsford Canucks (Photo Credit: @abbycanucks on "X")
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