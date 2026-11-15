Brandon Buhr Is Living Out His Childhood Dream With The Abbotsford Canucks

With a few games now under his belt, Buhr has his sights set on joining the Highway 1 Wall. This wall serves as motivation for the players, as it features everyone who has made their way through the organization from the AHL to the NHL. When asked about one day seeing his name on the wall, Buhr said, "That's the ultimate goal. But just gotta stay where my feet are right now and just take it one day at a time."