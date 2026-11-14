The Vancouver Canucks Have A Second-Period Problem

"I think that the story of the second was just our unwillingness or inability to stick to the script," said Head Coach Manny Malhotra after Friday's loss. "But our first period was probably the best we've looked in a long time, just in terms of everything structurally. Created a lot of chances. Scored a great ozone sequence goal. Didn't spend a ton of time in the D zone, so again, coming back to that mindset of simple and direct works for us. And in the second period, it was just a string of turnover after turnover after turnover that feeds transition and doesn't allow us to do the things that make us competitive.