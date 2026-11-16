Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #23: Will The Momentum Continue Against The Utah Mammoth?

Vancouver Canucks
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Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 3:00 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 3:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks face the Utah Mammoth on Monday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (4-17-1) wrap up a back-to-back on Monday against the Utah Mammoth (10-8-2). Vancouver is coming off a massive win on Sunday and will be looking for their first two-game winning streak of the campaign. The Canucks have yet to beat the Mammoth, as Vancouver is 0-5-1 all-time against Utah.
The Canucks are catching the Mammoth at a perfect time as Utah is struggling to put together strong performances. The Mammoth are 3-4-3 over their last 10 games and have lost each of their last two in shootouts. While Utah is the stronger team, Monday offers a perfect opportunity for Vancouver to build on their win from Sunday night.
As for goaltending, that is a big question heading into Monday night. The Canucks called up Nikita Tolopilo on Sunday, which could indicate he gets the start against the Mammoth. If not, Kevin Lankinen could return to the starter's net as Leevi Meriläinen played on Sunday.
Players To Watch:
Filip Chytil:
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Filip Chytil played arguably his best game with Vancouver on Sunday night. He scored twice, which included his first career shothanded goal while recording five shots in 17:22 of ice time. If Chytil can keep producing, it should take some pressure off the top line and help the Canucks balance out their scoring.
Anders Lee:
Andres Lee is having a decent start to his Utah career. The 36-year-old is skating on the top line and has nine points through his first 21 games. Lee is always a handful in front of the net and will be looking for a big night to help the Mammoth pick up a much-needed win.
Vancouver Canucks (4–17–1):
Points:
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Brock Boeser: 7–13–20
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–9–16
Filip Hronek: 1–13–14
Linus Karlsson: 6-6-12
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 3–9–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Utah Mammoth (10-8-3)
Points:
Clayton Keller: 5-22-27
Mikhail Sergachev: 6-16-22
Logan Cooley: 11-10-21
Nick Schmaltz: 9-11-20
Dylan Guenther: 6-6-12
Goaltenders:
Karel Vejmelka: 6-6-2
Sebastian Cossa: 4-2-1
Game Information:
Start time: 7:30 pm PCT
Venue: Delta Center
Television: Sportsnet+
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Apr 4, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN;Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tom Willander (5) checks Utah Mammoth right wing Dylan Guenther (11) during the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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