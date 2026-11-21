Vancouver Canucks
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Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night.
The Vancouver Canucks (5-18-1) return from a three-game road trip on Saturday as welcome the Minnesota Wild (17-3-4) to Rogers Arena. The Wild are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now as they have won eight of their last 10 games. These two teams have already met once this season with Minnesota picking up a 4-2 win in Quinn Hughes' return to Vancouver.
Speaking of Hughes, there is a chance he may not play on Saturday. The former Canucks captain left the Wild's last game after taking a hit from Adam Klapka of the Calgary Flames. With Minnesota not practicing on Friday, it is unclear whether Hughes will be in the lineup on Saturday night.
As for Vancouver, they made a significant move on Friday by trading Max Sasson to the New York Rangers. The trade leaves the Canucks with a hole at center on the fourth line, which could be filled by players like Drew O'Connor or Paul Cotter. A call-up could also be coming, as Vancouver now has an open roster spot.
Players To Watch:
Brock Boeser:
Related stories
Brock Boeser is leading by example. After a slow start to the campaign, the 29-year-old is on a nine-game point streak, which is tied for the third-longest currently in the NHL. Boeser is also at a point-per-game pace so far this year, with 24 points through his first 24 games.
Kirill Kaprizov:
As for the longest point streak in the NHL, that is shared between Hughes and Kirill Kaprizov. The Russian forward has been unstoppable so far this season with 43 points in 24 games. On pace for over 150 points this year, slowing down Kaprizov will be no easy feat.
Vancouver Canucks (5–17–1):
Points:
Brock Boeser: 8–16–24
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–11–18
Filip Hronek: 1–14–15
Jake DeBrusk: 7-6-13
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 3–10–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Nikita Tolopilo: 1-0-0
Minnesota Wild (17-3-4)
Points:
Kirill Kaprizov: 18-25-43
Quinn Hughes: 8-26-34
Matt Boldy: 13-14-27
Joel Eriksson Ek: 8-15-23
Maxim Shabanov: 9-5-14
Goaltenders:
Jesper Wallstedt: 16-2-3
Calvin Pickard: 1-1-1
Game Information:
Start time: 8:00 pm PCT
Venue: Rogers Arena
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Oct 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen (32) makes a save on Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm (78) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
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