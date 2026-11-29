Vancouver Canucks
614 Members•5,443 Posts
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 12:00 PM
The Vancouver Canucks battle the Boston Bruins on Sunday.
The Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1) continue their four-game road trip on Sunday with a matchup against the Boston Bruins (15-9-1). Vancouver comes into this game on a three-game losing streak, while Boston has lost two straight. This is the first of two meetings between these 2011 rivals, with the second taking place in late February.
The biggest story heading into Sunday's game is injuries. The Canucks are still without center Elias Pettersson, while the Bruins will be missing David Pastrnak. Filip Chytil was also injured in Vancouver's last outing, with his availability for this game being revealed closer to puck drop.
If the Canucks are going to snap their losing streak, they need to fix their penalty kill. Vancouver's penalty kill is currently at 59.3%, which is on pace for the worst in NHL history. Sunday is a great opportunity for the Canucks as Boston's power play ranks 23rd in the league at 20%.
Players To Watch:
Chase Wouters
Related stories
While his inclusion in the lineup is not guaranteed, it is very possible that Chase Wouters makes his NHL debut on Sunday. The Abbotsford Canucks captain has been with the organization since 2021 and was wearing the "C" when Abbotsford captured the 2025 Calder Cup. With 359 games of AHL experience under his belt, Wouters' NHL debut has been a long time coming.
Michael DiPietro
Making the start for the Bruins is former Vancouver draft pick Michael DiPietro. After years in the AHL, the 27-year-old is making the most of his opportunity, as he has a 4-2-0 record with a .923 save percentage. While it has been a while since he was traded by the Canucks, Sunday presents a great opportunity for DiPietro to add some extra misery to his former team.
Vancouver Canucks (6–21–1):
Points:
Brock Boeser: 8–20–28
Elias Pettersson: 6–17–23
Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 7–12–19
Filip Hronek: 2–16–18
Jake DeBrusk: 9–6–15
Goaltenders:
Leevi Meriläinen: 4–12–1
Kevin Lankinen: 1–8–0
Boston Bruins (15-9-1)
Points:
David Pastrnak (injured): 11-21-31
Elias Lindholm: 11-11-22
Morgan Geekie: 6-15-21
Pavel Zacha: 6-12-18
JJ Peterka: 6-10-16
Goaltenders:
Jeremy Swayman: 11-7-1
Michael DiPietro: 4-2-0
Game Information:
Start time: 3:00 pm PCT
Venue: TD Garden
Television: Sportsnet
Radio: KiSS West Coast
Jan 3, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie (39) defends against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images
Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
The Hockey News
The Hockey News
3
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy