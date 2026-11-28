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Why Filip Hronek’s Biggest Value To The Canucks May Still Be Ahead
Nov 28, 2026 7:33 PMPublished Nov 28, 2026 7:33 PM
Managing Filip Hronek's workload could have implications beyond his health, particularly when considering Vancouver's player development and future roster construction.
On November 24, Vancouver Canucks defenceman Filip Hronek was given a maintenance day during practice in Detroit.
Since former Canucks captain Quinn Hughes was traded to the Minnesota Wild, Hronek has had to take on greater responsibilities. Through his first 27 games this season, the 29-year-old averaged 26:52 of ice time, compared to 25:00 last season.
While there has been much discussion around Hronek's ice time, perhaps the more fascinating aspect is what managing those minutes could mean for the Canucks in the years ahead.
The Mileage Beyond The Minutes
According to NHL EDGE, Hronek skated approximately 292.3 miles last season, ranking 10th in the NHL overall and ninth at even strength.
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Based on NHL EDGE tracking data compiled by Pucks & Stats, Hronek had covered another 98.4 miles as of November 28, ranking fifth in the NHL and bringing his combined distance to approximately 390.7 miles.
Those miles involve repeated acceleration, sudden changes in direction, physical contact, and battles for puck possession.
Furthermore, these numbers only account for his time in the NHL.
In addition to appearing in all 82 regular-season games last season, Hronek also represented Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics and was selected for his sixth IIHF World Championship.
It is also worth noting that Hronek missed 21 games during the 2024–25 season due to upper- and lower-body injuries and sustained another injury during the 2026 Fortuna Hockey Games.
Although skating distance alone cannot determine injury risk, it provides greater context when looking at Hronek's overall workload, particularly when factoring in his international commitments.
An Opportunity Within Vancouver's Blue Line
Managing Hronek's minutes could also present developmental opportunities for Vancouver's younger defencemen.
Hronek has averaged 3:26 minutes of power-play time per game throughout the first 28 games of the season compared to Zeev Buium's 1:46.
While Buium could benefit from additional power-play opportunities, gradually introducing Tom Willander to more penalty-killing responsibilities could also represent another step in his development.
Redistributing just two minutes of Hronek's ice time per game could go a long way in developing Vancouver's younger defencemen.
Over an 84-game season, that would amount to 168 minutes. Assuming Hronek plays every game over three full seasons, it would equate to 504 minutes of additional NHL experience distributed amongst other defencemen.
There is a difference between knowing how to handle certain situations and understanding how to handle them through lived experience.
Rather than simply increasing the quantity of minutes younger defencemen receive, Vancouver could expand the variety of situations they experience while managing Hronek's workload.
Developing more defencemen capable of contributing in different situations could also reduce the organization's reliance on any individual player.
Why 2028–29 Could Be Significant
In June 2024, the Canucks signed Hronek to an eight-year, $58-million contract extension, carrying an annual cap hit of $7.25 million through the 2031–32 season.
When his extension began, Hronek's contract took up 8.24% of the $88-million salary cap. As the salary cap continues to increase, that percentage will decrease.
If the preliminary salary cap projection of $127.5 million for 2028–29 materializes, Hronek's contract would account for approximately 5.69% of the salary cap.
Hronek's contract can be compared to locking in a favourable fixed mortgage rate before market rates increase. Rather than being at the mercy of market fluctuations, Vancouver has secured Hronek at a fixed price for years to come.
Considering the current NHL landscape, established defencemen could command considerably more money as the salary cap continues to rise. Factoring in the value of a right-shot defenceman like Hronek, who is capable of contributing in all situations, his contract could be viewed as a relative bargain.
What makes 2028–29 particularly interesting is the possibility of three developments aligning.
Willander, Buium, and defenceman Elias Pettersson could become more established NHL players, Hronek's contract could occupy a considerably smaller percentage of the salary cap, and his full no-movement clause will become a 15-team modified no-trade clause.
However, capitalizing on these developments will likely depend on Hronek maintaining his effectiveness.
This is not to suggest that the Canucks should or should not trade Hronek. There are several ways Vancouver's rebuild can unfold, and difficult roster decisions may need to be made over the remaining years of his contract.
Should those conversations ever arise, having a healthy and productive Hronek on a favourable contract would put the organization in a better position to have them.
Regardless of how the Canucks' competitive timeline unfolds, preserving Hronek's effectiveness today could provide the organization with greater flexibility tomorrow.
Hronek has already demonstrated how much responsibility he can handle. Perhaps the next step for Vancouver is discovering how to get more out of its defensive group without necessarily asking more of him.
Ultimately, Hronek's value to the Canucks should not simply be measured by how many minutes he can play today, but by how many years he can continue playing those minutes effectively.
Nov 22, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) skates with the puck against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images
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